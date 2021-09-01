Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Fatal Crash in the West End

Alexandria Police Department Investigates Fatal Crash in the West End­­­

For Immediate Release: September 1, 2021

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

At approximately 6:07 a.m., Alexandria Police Department officers responded to a crash on Seminary Road at Fairbanks Avenue. Upon arrival, officers determined that the incident involved a single vehicle striking a pedestrian.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old male, remained at the scene and was subsequently transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian, later identified as Mr. Simon Merino, succumbed to his injuries.

This crash is being investigated by Alexandria Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Kolodzinski at (703) 859-4447.

For media inquiries, contact Marcel Bassett, Public Information Officer, at Marcel.Bassett@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.6600

This news release is available at https://www.alexandriava.gov/police/info/news_policedisplay.aspx?id=124025

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

