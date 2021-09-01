Cancel
Couple creates school in perfect harmony

By Garrett Dvorkin Herald Staff Reporter
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAimé Sposato and Gregory Rock are two musicians who have traveled the world performing. They have played in front of presidents, prime ministers, a pope and thousands of die-hard fans. Their careers allowed them to play at venues all across the world, but also took them far from each other. After reuniting, the two had a dream to be involved with music, and also work together. That dream led them to Titusville, where they are opening the Rocsato Convervatory of Music at Hillhurst.

