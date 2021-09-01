Cancel
Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County Health Deptartment Cites Labor Day Weekemd Health And Safety Tips

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are making plans to enjoy the upcoming Labor Day weekend. However, along with the fun come health and safety challenges – especially with the threat of the COVID-19. “Jefferson County is averaging about 600 new COVID-19 cases per day, and the Delta variant is extremely contagious,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer. “Our hospitals are already under significant strain, and this is likely to get worse in the coming weeks. We can’t afford to have Labor Day weekend activities add to this burden.”

www.thecutoffnews.com

