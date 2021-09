Robert Frank McNally passed away August 17, 2021 at English Meadows in Blacksburg VA. He was 94 years old. Robert was born in June 3, 1927 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Mary Billings and Nicholas John McNally. He grew up in Winter Park, FL and Bristol VA. He attended Bristol Virginia High School and was a member of the All-City football team. Before graduating in 1947, Robert served two years in the US Navy and was stationed in Peleliu Island in the South Pacific.