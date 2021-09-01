LETTER: Columnist should do more research on election bill
I read Mr. D'Amico's column in which he vilifies Democrats in Texas for leaving town in order not to vote on what he calls an "election integrity bill." Perhaps if he did some research he'd learn that bill contains wording that would reduce the number of polling places in areas largely populated by poor and non-white people who don't have the resources to travel longer distances to vote. And by some strange coincidence, these people tend to vote Democratic.www.fltimes.com
