LETTER: Columnist should do more research on election bill

Unlike columnist’s claims, election was most secure ever. I couldn’t let another of columnist David D’Amico’s unfounded assertions go unchallenged. In his piece in Aug. 16’s Times, referring to the November election he wrote, “That cheating, in my view was prevalent everywhere in so many different ways in the election.” I’d like Mr. D’Amico to back up his statement with documented facts, not the wild-eyed rumors shared in social media he seems to rely on for his view. Over 60 state and federal level judges, a number of whom were appointed by the former president, rejected claims of cheating in venues all over the country. In Pennsylvania, where I live, there were three documented cases of voters illegally casting ballots, all of whom were Trump voters who mailed in ballots after applying for ballots for dead relatives.