The Righteous tells the story of a peculiar stranger that visits the home of a former priest and his wife. The priest had left the church in the hopes of starting a family, only to have tragedy strike when his young daughter is killed. The lonely couple are content but plagued with the grief of what was lost. When a young stranger arrives, the man and woman give him shelter. What follows is a series of unexpected turns and a twist of the knife in exposing the real cause of the priest’s loss of faith. Sins are laid bare.