War is war

Last week, a Marine battalion commander was relieved for a Facebook posting wherein he demanded "accountability" from our senior military leadership for their inept handling of our calamitous withdrawal from Afghanistan ("After 20-year war, a final departure," front page, Aug. 31). The commander was obviously grieving the needless loss of the 11 Marines killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport. However, I believe the most damning question he asked of our senior leadership was, "Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, 'Hey, it's a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic air base, before we evacuate everyone?' Did anyone do that?"
Comments / 0