You Have No Idea How To Tell A Story – Christian Elder
Film Courage: What are your core beliefs about pursuing a writing career?. Christian Elder, Screenwriter: That’s like huge and what I mean by huge is there’s so many things. The main thing for me is you just have to be committed and you have to have passion as a writer regardless of what genre of writing you’re working on. I think that first and foremost you have to consider yourself a writer, not a screenwriter, but rather a writer (that’s just me). Some people might say otherwise but you really have to consider yourself a writer because if you don’t understand how to take writing out of the arena of solely just crafting spec scripts, pilots for tv and feature screenplays, you’re never going to really develop some innovative skills. Actually doing those things that catch people’s attention. I think that’s very important so that falls under the ballpark of commitment and passion. That means basically your friend is a cup of coffee and your seat in front of the computer screen. Those are your friends and you better get comfortable with them because you’re going to need…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).filmcourage.com
