Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

You Have No Idea How To Tell A Story – Christian Elder

By Filmcourage
filmcourage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Courage: What are your core beliefs about pursuing a writing career?. Christian Elder, Screenwriter: That’s like huge and what I mean by huge is there’s so many things. The main thing for me is you just have to be committed and you have to have passion as a writer regardless of what genre of writing you’re working on. I think that first and foremost you have to consider yourself a writer, not a screenwriter, but rather a writer (that’s just me). Some people might say otherwise but you really have to consider yourself a writer because if you don’t understand how to take writing out of the arena of solely just crafting spec scripts, pilots for tv and feature screenplays, you’re never going to really develop some innovative skills. Actually doing those things that catch people’s attention. I think that’s very important so that falls under the ballpark of commitment and passion. That means basically your friend is a cup of coffee and your seat in front of the computer screen. Those are your friends and you better get comfortable with them because you’re going to need…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

filmcourage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Books & Literaturekosu.org

Think You Know Where The Stories In 'Skinship' Are Going? Think Again

Once in a while, in the torpid weeks of late summer, a new writer appears whose voice has so much zest and authority, they pre-emptively steal some of the spotlight from the big Fall books. Skinship, a just-published short story collection by Yoon Choi, is in that magical category of debuts. Reading Choi's stories reminds me of how I felt when I first read the works of other singular sensations like Kevin Wilson or Karen Russell, writers who do things with language and storytelling that no one else has quite done before.
Books & Literatureblueinkreview.com

Every Scar Tells a Story

This novel tells the story of a disabled character and the woman who attempts to help her move beyond her perceived shortcomings and life’s injustices. When life coach Rhonda first encounters Liz, she’s hesitant to accept her as a client. Liz is disabled from a childhood fall that has left her with obvious difficulty walking. Her gait was “like someone kicking a soccer ball, the way she swings her right leg around with its elevated shoe.” Rhonda also has issues involving past disabilities and loss, and Liz’s situation makes her uncomfortable.
Books & Literaturefilmcourage.com

Discovery Is The Best Part Of The Writing Process – Zach Zerries

Film Courage: What’s the best part of the writing process for you?. Zach Zerries, Screenwriter/Author: That is a profoundly good question. I think when you find that synergy between your characters and the plot and again things are starting to roll and it could be in the outline phase too. I’ve had plenty of experiences with having that breakthrough where you’re like Oh right, this is where I need to go. I don’t think it’s necessarily one thing. It could be you write a terrific scene or a great chapter and you’re just like Yeah…then of course you could always go back the next day and think What the hell did I write? But that doesn’t happen as much I think when you feel like you really pulled out and you really expressed yourself in a way or had the characters express themselves in a way that resonates with you. I think it can be anything from thinking up a cool plot point to getting that log line down where like Oh I’m on with this and I’m one of those people who’s I know William Broyles, Jr. who is a terrific screenwriter he’s one of the…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Books & Literaturefilmcourage.com

Does A Writer Begin With An Original Idea Or An Audience? – Van Ditthavong

Film Courage: With your screenwriting Van, do you try to be original or try to give the audience what you think they would want?. Van Ditthavong, Filmmaker/Photographer: I try to come up with the original concept. You want to start out with that because that’s what drives you. I know they say Hey, think about the audience, what’s your genre, who’s watching this? I think you start writing the story that motivates you and what gets you through because you’re going to have to live with this for a long time in terms of producing it…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Fort Bend County, TXthekatynews.com

The Story We Tell Ourselves

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Professional Division will host an informative event, “The Story We Tell Ourselves” with speaker and author, Rob Cross. This session, moderated by King Banerjee, FBCC Business & Professional Division Chair, will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at the chamber office.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Luke Combs Tells a Story of Comeuppance in ‘Cold as You’ Video

Luke Combs offers a story of comeuppance served frosty in the new video for “Cold as You,” which premiered Tuesday evening. The song appears on Combs’ deluxe second album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. Directed by TA Films, the video depicts a man at a diner counter who picks a song on the jukebox to help ease his blues. The vintage Wurlitzer turns out to be a portal into a dusty barroom where he can drink beer and cut loose, except that his ex-girlfriend shows up anyway and threatens to spoil the fun by begging him to come...
AdvocacyAlbany Herald

CARLTON FLETCHER: As you tell your story, it's OK to be who you are

“Poor, poor pitiful me. Poor, poor pitiful me.”. I was talking with a new acquaintance recently, and in that human version of “sniffing each other out,” I responded to a question about my upbringing by saying, “Yeah, we grew up kind of poor in a very rural community.”. Over the...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The 20 Oldest Living Celebrities in 2021

If you need proof that age is just a number, look no further than the celebs listed below. These stars are 20 of the oldest celebrities still living in 2021, and they range from actors to singers to composers to heads of state. Each of these celebrities has made it into their 90s or 100s, and has shared some words of wisdom or inspired through their work along the way. From a legendary singer explaining why life passions are so important to the Queen of England sharing that she doesn't worry about aging, there's something to learn from each of them. Read on to find out more about these famous nonagenarians and centenarians.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Tori Spelling Bears Striking Resemblance to Khloe Kardashian as She Debuts Glam Makeover

Watch: Khloe Kardashian is Tired of "People Creating" Stories Online. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showcased a new makeover while sporting a denim jumpsuit during a walk in Los Angeles. Tori posted a photo of herself sporting her new look while walking with celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti, who is wearing a matching outfit. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the actress and a certain reality star.
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

A Gifted Woman Does These 10 Things Without Realizing It

Everyone wants to be the gifted woman that seems to have everything going for her. Though they seem to be so put together on the outside, these ladies often suffer in society as they feel they don’t fit in. These beautiful gifts and callings on their life can become a significant challenge, but why do things have to be this way?
Posted by
Sira M.

7 Signs Someone Likes You a Lot

“Remember when we used to hang out with our college friends? I liked you a lot. But you never noticed me.”. “Really? I liked you too and tried to give you some hints, but you never made a move. I assumed you weren’t interested after all and didn’t make a move either.”
Posted by
Tara Blair Ball

Are You Toxic? 10 Ways to Tell (And How to Stop)

If you find yourself wondering why some of your relationships have ended, it might be because you’re exhibiting some toxic behaviors. In my early 20s, I became intensely close to a girl named Laura. I’d just moved to the area a couple of years before and struggled to find my “place,” so she was my first real friend in a while. I idolized and envied her. She seemed so carefree and happy, beautiful and cheerful.
MoviesFlashbak

A Collection of Wonderful Pictures of the “Hypnotically Ugly” Jean-Paul Belmondo

À bout de souffle, or Breathless in the English speaking world, shot Jean Paul Belmondo to international stardom along with the whole genre of the French New Wave movies. When Belmondo accepted the role that made him famous he was given a note by the 26 year old director Jean Luc Godard – it read: ‘He leaves Marseille. He steals a car. He wants to sleep with the girl again. She doesn’t. In the end, he either dies or leaves — to be decided.’ ”
higherperspectives.com

Noticing The Number 11:11 Often? Here's Why

First of all, if you're reading this, then you are here for a reason. The number 1111 is the angel number and if you have been synchronized to notice it repetitively then you have been given a sign by the angel. Whether you chose to believe in it or not, is up to you. What you can't deny is the odds of its coincidence.
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Who are Jean-Paul Belmondo's ex-wives? Late actor was married twice

Known for his rugged demeanour and rebellious smile, Jean-Paul Belmondo was one of the most well known faces of French New Wave cinema in the 1960s. It has just been announced that the actor has passed away at the age of 88 at his home in Paris. We take a closer look at his incredible career, dating history, and introduce you to Jean-Paul Belmondo’s ex wives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy