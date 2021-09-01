You Have No Idea How To Tell A Story – Christian Elder

Film Courage: What’s the best part of the writing process for you?. Zach Zerries, Screenwriter/Author: That is a profoundly good question. I think when you find that synergy between your characters and the plot and again things are starting to roll and it could be in the outline phase too. I’ve had plenty of experiences with having that breakthrough where you’re like Oh right, this is where I need to go. I don’t think it’s necessarily one thing. It could be you write a terrific scene or a great chapter and you’re just like Yeah…then of course you could always go back the next day and think What the hell did I write? But that doesn’t happen as much I think when you feel like you really pulled out and you really expressed yourself in a way or had the characters express themselves in a way that resonates with you. I think it can be anything from thinking up a cool plot point to getting that log line down where like Oh I’m on with this and I’m one of those people who’s I know William Broyles, Jr. who is a terrific screenwriter he’s one of the…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).