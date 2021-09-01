Cancel
4 Bags to Fall in Love With This Season (and Forever)

By Nicole Kliest
Elle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever has it been clearer that fashion is ripe for change. It’s an empowering moment to reimagine the life cycle of your wardrobe and to seek out repurposed staples that are crafted to last. This autumn, a bag from the Coach (Re)Loved Collection feels like a step in a more responsible (not to mention stylish) direction. The iconic NYC label designs by the principle that better-made things equate to a better-made future, and the pre-owned, restored bags in the collection take an imaginative approach to sustainability that mirrors this set of values.

