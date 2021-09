Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Senate Bill 636 on Friday, according to a news release. The bill, which focuses on donor privacy, was created to prevent the identity of a person donating to a nonprofit from being disclosed if the person notified the nonprofit not to disclose their identity. It also prevents the use of membership lists without the consent of the board of directors for commercial or sale purposes, among other things. Gov. Cooper said in the release that the legislation is unnecessary and may limit transparency with political contributions.