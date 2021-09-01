Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra hosts concert Sept. 30

Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra presents “Serenade — Farewell to Summer,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Odd Fellows Park Pavilion, 1011 Forest Ave., Northfield. After almost two years without rehearsals and concerts, CVRO is ecstatic to return to the stage. This outdoor concert will feature new and old favorites such as "Over the Rainbow," "Russian Sailor's Dance," "Moon River" and the "Carmen Overture."