LIVE MARKETS-A case of the data jitters?

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

* S&P 500, Nasdaq gain; Dow slips; NYFANG up nearly 1.3%. * Real estate leads S&P sector gainers; energy weakest group. Sept 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. A CASE...

MarketsFinancial Times

Chinese jitters shake emerging market funds

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Emerging market investing news. Investors are pouring money in to emerging market funds that steer clear of China in the wake of Beijing’s crackdown on targeted stocks and sectors. The assets of five prominent EM ex-China exchange...
StocksUSA Today

Global markets and Wall Street futures rise after weak U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome...
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Stock Markets Rise After Weak US Hiring Data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, advanced. Seoul and Sydney retreated. Wall...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks extend gains as investors digest construction data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Monday as investors digested the latest reading on the UK construction sector, with last week's non-farm payrolls miss helping to alleviate concerns about Fed tapering. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7% at 7,189.16. Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at...
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Central Bank Tightening Fears Cool

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.7%, with tech stocks adding 1.6%...
Stocksgoldcountrymedia.com

October stock jitters

If asked what month is historically the worse for stocks, many investors would answer October. Many horrible stock events have occurred in October. The Bank Panic of 1907, the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and Black Monday 1987 occurred during Halloween month. Because the 1929 and 1987 crashes were horrific in speed and scope and therefore have been covered extensively in the history books, it is not surprising October is thought to manifest ghosts and goblins in the stock market.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
Economymarketpulse.com

Aussie rally pauses ahead of RBA

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Monday, after flexing some muscle last week. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7430, down 0.35% on the day. The currency shot up 1.94% last week, as investor appetite for risk improved, which was bullish for minor currencies like the Australian dollar. US Nonfarm...
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stock Markets Rise On Positive US Jobless Data

Stock markets rose on Thursday, buoyed by a strong opening on Wall Street following a drop in jobless claims in the world's biggest economy, traders said. Stock prices in New York were heading towards new record territory, as investors were cheered by a decline in the number of weekly unemployment claims and the prospect for more positive data on Friday.
StocksTelegraph

Live FTSE gains ground with US markets closed for holiday – live updates

UK car sales were 22pc lower in August year-on-year. German factory orders beat expectations – but devil is in the detail. Nationwide 'eyeing former Schroders and KPMG executive as next chairman'. The UK's biggest building society is reportedly plotting to name Kevin Perry as its next chairman, to come into...
StocksCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. S&P 500 takes win streak into historically tough September. U.S. stock futures started off the new month higher Wednesday after the S&P 500 logged seven straight monthly gains, its longest winning streak since a 10-month run that ended in December 2017. The broader market index, while falling slightly Tuesday, rose 2.9% in August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell a bit Tuesday but rose 1.2% and 4% in August, respectively. Ahead of Wednesday's open, the Dow was just over 0.7% away from last month's record close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were just shy of Monday's record closes. September can be a perilous for stocks, with the month historically lower more often than higher.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold climbs 2-1/2-month peak as jejune US job growth clouds Fed taper timeline

On Friday, both spot gold and US gold futures’ prices soared more than 1 per cent, sky-rocketing to their highest levels in more than two and a half months, as a sluggish US job growth in August had clouded the prospects of a tapering of fiscal support in a near term and proffered a curb in the applecart for the US Dollar, eventually restoring the precious yellow-metal’s safe-haven bid.

