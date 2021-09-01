Cancel
Public Health

WHO launches hub in Berlin to help prevent future pandemics

By Michael Sohn
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization on Wednesday inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin that aims to help prepare the globe better to prevent future pandemics. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel cut the ribbon to launch the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. WHO says Germany is making an initial investment of $100 million in the facility.

