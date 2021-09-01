Cancel
Science

The science is clear

Daily Item
 4 days ago

A week ago, I personally spoke with several of your testing centers, finally the main lab and then the PA Department of Health themselves. Geisinger laboratory does not sequence the PCR tests for the delta variant. Additionally, the DOH could not provide me information on delta numbers for our state because “we have not done sequencing here.” They furthermore could provide me no information on how those numbers are collected or any hospitals they are getting them from. Your statement that the increases are due to the variant is currently an assumption as you have no conclusive evidence to state otherwise.

