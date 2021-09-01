Wednesday, Thursday Nebraska State Fair concerts moved to Events Center

The Nebraska State Fair has moved its Wednesday and Thursday concerts from their outside locations to the Heartland Events Center, according to Bill Ogg, executive director. Kevin Costner & Modern West, originally scheduled on the Bristol Stage at the Anderson Auto Sports Field, will be moved to the Bristol Stage in the Heartland Events Center. Given the HEC seating configuration, $31 pit tickets will now include the option of 1,000 seats in addition to standing on the arena floor. General Admission tickets for seating in the arena bowl seats are available for $21.