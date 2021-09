LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While the eviction moratorium in California doesn’t expire until the end of the month, Labor Day marks the end of the $300 weekly pandemic federal jobless benefit boost. “My car payment is due right now. I had to borrow from a relative to get my rent for the last three months,” said Linda Williams, who is unemployed and struggling. “I am actively looking and my job is supposed to call me back. So, I’m just kinda of like stuck in the middle. Some 2.2 million Californians are losing their federal unemployment benefits, with most of those impacted being...