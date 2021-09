When the Dust Bowl threatened the lives and prosperity of many in Northwest Kansas, Dane G. Hansen stepped in to help. Farmers in the area were filing bankruptcy and leaving Kansas as the land dried up and there was no way to make a living. For many in the counties near his home in Logan, Mr. Hansen purchased the farms and immediately leased them back to the families he bought them from. That allowed the families to stay home in Kansas, and when the rains returned and farming was again viable, they were able to prosper as tenant farmers.