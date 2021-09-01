Cancel
The Dublin community

Cover picture for the articleThe Dublin community gathered Friday morning at Bob and Norma Cervetto Field for the first pep rally of the 2021-22 school year. In addition to cheering on the athletes, a special presentation was prepared for Dublin High School FCCLA member Ayush Patel, pictured at right with last year’s FCCLA advisor Ryan Lewis and this year’s advisor, Regina Rasberry. Patel was named a national FCCLA champion over the summer after placing 1st in Job Interview Level 2 in competition that included all of the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Patel claimed the top spot by showing his skills in creating a professional portfolio and completing a professional job interview. He advanced to the national level based on a first place finish at the state competition in Dallas in April. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.

