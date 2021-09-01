Cancel
Military

Letter: Military-industrial complex at root of America’s problems

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, let’s be honest and admit that the real winner in these disastrous failed wars is the military-industrial complex President Dwight Eisenhower warned us about in the early 1960s. We prop up corrupt governments in the guise of nation building while defense contractors get richer and richer. While we certainly need a strong military, there must be a line between defending our country and profiteering from endless unwinnable wars.

Militarycitizensjournal.us

There’s A Problem In The Upper Reaches Of Our Military

It is the beginning of a never-ending bad dream. Joe Biden and the Pentagon have managed to birth a new terrorist haven, destroy much of U.S. strategic deterrence, and alienate our allies and much of the country. In the hours after the horrific deaths of 13 service members, we have...
U.S. Politicsnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: America deserves better

Very recently I read the headlines of a column written by NY Times columnist Gail Collins, titled "Biden is going like a house on fire." Yes, he is going like a raging forest fire that is totally out of control! Biden/Harris, either individually or as a team, are incompetent and incapable of running this country. In a few short months, they have issued destructive executive orders and initiated budgets that will have a long-term detrimental effect on America. Their border crossing executive order has resulted in complete chaos not only to those crossing the southern border but also to those living along the border. Do not the Americans living along the southern border need protection from the influx of illegal immigrants? .....where is their thought process? Canceling the Keystone project has meant a loss of good jobs for many Americans and will make this country more dependent on foreign oil......where is their thought process? The trillions of dollars identified as Stimulus Packages contain more funding for other than those who really need the funding.......where is their thought process? The trillions of dollars identified as Infrastructure spending included such things as child care.....where is their thought process? The Afghanistan tragedy is such a horror show ...can it ever be corrected?
MilitaryReading Eagle

Letter: Use air base to complete Afghanistan evacuation

Here’s what needs to be done to get the last Americans and interpreters out of Afghanistan. We should tell the Taliban leaders to remove their fighters from Bagram Air Base for three weeks and let us use it to remove our people. If the Taliban refuse, tell them we will...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Can We Trust Joe Biden to Protect Americans Living Abroad?

We have watched in horror as the Afghanistan evacuation unfolded over the last several weeks with some U.S. citizens still stranded indefinitely after Joe Biden’s cut and run. But these are not the only Americans who are in harm’s way. Expats are living in numerous potential conflict zones and hot spots around the world. The Commander-In-Chief has a solemn duty to protect Americans abroad. But adversaries such as China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia can make military moves that could trap U.S. citizens overseas and force another botched evacuation. Can we trust Joe Biden to protect our expats?
BusinessPantagraph

LETTER: Democrats want to ruin America

You Democrats need to get a clue on how bad Joe Biden has screwed up our country. The debacle in Afghanistan is a direct result of Biden’s lack of any integrity and wisdom. He didn’t listen to the military people who told him his ways were wrong and stupid. Now we see the danger and death caused directly by Biden.
Militarynewsandguts.com

Fox News Fails To Disclose Its Main Afghanistan Expert Profited From The War

Retired four-star general Jack Keane has been all over Fox News in recent weeks, loudly criticizing President Biden for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. While his military experience is impressive, the former vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army is also deeply involved with a business that has a contract with the military.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado military veterans concerned as America's longest war ends

America’s response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the resulting nearly 20-year military occupation of Afghanistan ended Aug. 30 when a final soldier boarded an aircraft, leaving Kabul and the country to the Taliban. In a 16-day period beginning Aug. 15, when the Taliban stormed into Kabul, taking control of...
Rancho Cucamonga, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

COVID and military operations worldwide: Letters

Re “U.S. troops ordered to get COVID shots by Pentagon” (Aug. 26):. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is correct in ordering U.S. troops to vaccinate. It is a combat risk to be susceptible to disease and other pathogens. COVID-19, when contracted, has flu-like symptoms, and those who take the vaccine dramatically reduce this effect in addition to being 120 times less likely to die from the virus.
Militarykcrw.com

America’s war machine refuses to let Afghanistan go

When Kabul swiftly fell to the Taliban in recent weeks, warhawks emerged from all corners of the U.S. government and mainstream media to criticize the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw from America’s longest war. One such figure is General David Petraeus, the U.S. military official who commanded all forces in Iraq and later in Afghanistan during his 37-year military career before being confirmed as CIA director in 2011. The general was forced to resign in disgrace in 2012 after it was revealed that he shared highly classified information with his biographer--a journalist with whom he was having an extramarital affair.
Presidential ElectionCurry Coastal Pilot

Letter: America's nightmare

The 2020 election mistake has turned into a nightmare. It took President Trump three years to establish the United States as energy independent. It only took Biden four months to increase gas prices 100 percent and make us once again dependent on OPEC. Too much money chasing too few goods...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ.com

Domestic terrorists equal ‘America’s Taliban’ | Letters

It certainly is no surprise that Republicans are attacking President Joe Biden for his handling of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. They want to lay the blame for the way America conducted the war over 20 years on Biden. They don’t mention the mistakes made by past administrations, the military command or their own GOP members of Congress.
Militarywvtf.org

The Final U.S. Military Plane Has Left Afghanistan As America's Longest War Ends

Pentagon officials have announced the last U.S. military plane has left Afghanistan, marking the end of America's longest war. President Biden praised the military for "their execution of the dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled." Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the future of America's diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Letters: Military exercises raise tensions, risks; Article misleads public on COVID-19; Afghans to blame for country’s troubles

The article, “Modern warfare” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 15), reported on Large Scale Exercise 2021, the most massive U.S. war exercise in a generation. The article’s intent is apparently to reassure and comfort us. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with...
Foreign PolicyTelegraph

Letters: Biden’s Afghan withdrawal has destroyed trust in America as a partner

SIR – What is the nature of a crime against humanity? Is it, for example, the detention of a million Muslim people for “training” as China has done?. Or is it the richest nation in the world, acting as a peacekeeper and not having suffered a casualty for 18 months, withdrawing for a president’s narrow political reasons and leaving millions to lawless, bigoted killers?
Washington StateReading Eagle

Letter: Washington warmongers practice business as usual

It’s business as usual on Capitol Hill. Exactly two days after the remaining U.S. troops flew out of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and one day after President Joe Biden declared a new era in foreign policy, the House Armed Services Committee voted Wednesday to raise the 2022 defense budget by $37 billion to a record setting $778 billion.

