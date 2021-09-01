Cancel
Family Relationships

Statement from Members of the Family of the Late Dr. Mortimer Sackler

Business Wire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of the family of the late Dr. Mortimer Sackler commented today on the conditional confirmation of Purdue Pharma’s Plan of Reorganization and the accompanying settlement agreement, which has received overwhelming support from U.S. states and local governments, tribes and thousands of private plaintiffs. The Sackler families, as...

www.businesswire.com

New York State
Mortimer Sackler
Lawnorthernpublicradio.org

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who are at the center of the nation's deadly opioid crisis have won sweeping immunity from opioid lawsuits linked to their privately owned company Purdue Pharma and its OxyContin medication. Federal Judge Robert Drain approved a bankruptcy settlement on Wednesday that grants the Sacklers "global...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
HealthArkansas Online

Sackler: Family, firm blameless over opioid crisis

The former president and board chairman of the company that makes OxyContin told a court Wednesday that he, his family and the company did not cause the opioid crisis in the United States. Richard Sackler, a member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma, was asked under oath during a...
Laconia, NHmanchesterinklink.com

From Fresh Air Fund visitor to family member

LACONIA, NH — They were 22 years old, practically kids themselves, when Sandi and Steve O’Riordan decided to welcome a child for a summer visit. The visitor, Kirona Cowan, came through the Fresh Air Fund. Decades later, that decision continues to enrich both parties. The O’Riordans first signed up with...
New York City, NYchautauquatoday.com

New York AG James Helps Secure $4.5 Billion from Sackler Family for Role in Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday that she has secured more than $4.5 billion from the Sackler family and foundations that they control for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. A mediated agreement was conditionally approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that forces the Sacklers to pay billions to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in communities across the country; shuts down the company they own and control, Purdue Pharma; and ends the Sacklers' ability to manufacture opioids ever again. Additionally, the agreement will make public tens of millions of documents related to the company and the family's roles in igniting the opioid epidemic, requiring unprecedented disclosure about the role that Purdue and the Sacklers played in hooking Americans on opioids.
IndustryWebMD

Judge Conditionally Approves Purdue Pharma OxyContin Deal

Sept. 2, 2021 -- A judge says he’s ready to approve a complex settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical giant that manufactured the highly addictive prescription drug OxyContin, and scores of public and private entities that sued the company. In the most controversial point of the settlement, the Sackler family,...
EconomyArs Technica

Billionaire Sacklers granted lifetime legal immunity in opioid settlement

A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a $4.5 billion opioid settlement that provides sweeping lifetime legal immunity for the billionaire Sackler family behind Purdue Pharma. “This is a bitter result,” Federal Judge Robert Drain said Wednesday in a lengthy explanation of his approval of the settlement. "I believe that...
BusinessVoice of America

Purdue Pharma Judge Says Sacklers Face 'Substantial Risk' of Liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy said Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain...
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

Purdue Pharma's Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability.
Family RelationshipsLockhaven Express

Caring for an aging family member

If you’re providing at-home care for an ailing loved one, you’re not alone. According to AARP, there are more than 53 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. That means, one in five Americans provide care for a loved one. We are seeing the rise of the sandwich generation in which those in their 40s and 50s are now not only supporting their own children but providing care for their aging parents.

