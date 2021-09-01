Forté Capital’s Selected Statistics

Efforts to Modernize Technology Systems to be Completed Next Year. The Financial Accounting Foundation’s (FAF) project to replace the obsolete technology used to produce and distribute FASB and GASB accounting rules will be completed in the second quarter of 2022, instead of this year as previously announced, according to its August 24 discussions. The FAF, under its Content, Vision, and Enablement (CV&E) initiative, aims to bring the accounting rulemaking boards’ technological systems into the 21st century, thereby saving costs in the long run. “In the near term the project will deliver tremendous business value through better internal processes and technology backbone that can continue to adapt as our needs and the available technology changes,” FAF Executive Director John Auchincloss said during the meeting. The CV&E initiative will restructure the FASB and the GASB websites, restructure content, and upgrade their fulfilment and distribution system. It involves three components: operationalizing the board’s content strategy; implementing a new publishing platform; and redesigning the business processes underpinning its content creation, production, and distribution. The FAF, the trustee body with oversight responsibility of the accounting rulemaking boards, is on track with the last component of the project.