Northeastern defeats Manteo in girls tennis | High School Roundup

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northeastern High School girls tennis team defeated Manteo 9-0 Tuesday at Northeastern High School. The Eagles (4-0) secured wins in the Northeastern Coastal Conference match with wins in singles from No. 1 Zoe Pureza 8-2 against Maili McManus, No. 2 Jessica Carter 8-0 against Sarah Phillips, No. 3 Chloe Redd 8-2 against Jordan Holcomb, No. 4 Jada Simpson 8-3 against Edyth Simpson, No. 5 Mary Ellen Foreman 8-2 against Grace Garman and No. 6 Emma Montero 8-1 against Alonah Austin.

www.dailyadvance.com

