Northeastern defeats Manteo in girls tennis | High School Roundup

IRON RIVER — The West Iron County girls tennis opened its 2021 season with two wins in their first three matches last week. The Wykons began the week with an 8-0 loss at Negaunee before sweeping home matches against Ishpeming 6-2 and Kingsford 5-3. In the season opener on Aug. 16, the defending Division 1 U.P. champion Miners swept all eight flights in straight sets. West Iron sophomore No. 2…