Good Labor Day to you Steelers fans. While the nation enjoys a day away from work, the Pittsburgh Steelers began theirs as preparations for the season opener in Buffalo are underway. With less than a week to go our friends at Bovada Sports Betting have been putting in work too. No team entering this season has as much doubt as the Steelers. I have seen everything from 14-3 to as low as 6-11. This week I’ll be putting out my season preview and in it, I’ll tell you exactly where I have the Black and Gold finishing this year in what is sure to be a season to remember.