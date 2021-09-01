Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Ronaldo Becomes Highest Scoring Man in International Soccer

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-scoring man in the international soccer history with his 110th goal for Portugal on Wednesday. The Portugal captain scored in the 89th minute against Ireland in a World Cup qualifier, moving ahead of former Iranian striker Ali Daei. He added a second — another header — minutes later in the 2-1 victory. Earlier in the game, he had a penalty saved in the 15th minute.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Platini
Person
Christine Sinclair
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Soccer#World Soccer#Ap#Iranian#Juventus#German#Bayern Munich#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Greece
Related
Premier League95.5 FM WIFC

Soccer-Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United have agreed a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club announced on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical. The Portugal forward is headed back to the club where he won eight...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd manager Solskjaer: I want Ronaldo in the box and scoring goals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants Cristiano Ronaldo 'in the box and scoring goals' for Manchester United. The Red Devils announced on Friday that they had reached an agreement with Juventus to sign the 36-year-old superstar. Asked by MUTV where Ronaldo would play, Solskjaer replied: "Cristiano has evolved as a...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ronaldo joining Man Utd as highest paid in Prem history

Manchester United are making Cristiano Ronaldo the highest paid player in Premier League history - and by some distance. The Daily Mail says his sensational return to Manchester United will see him earn £480,000-a-week - making him the highest paid player in the Premier League. The 36-year-old Juventus striker sealed...
Premier Leaguewsau.com

Soccer – Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again

(Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on...
FIFAgoal.com

'Scored against the most number of opponents' - All the records that Cristiano Ronaldo holds in international football

Goal takes a look at all the records held by Cristiano Ronaldo in international football... Cristiano Ronaldo went past Iran's Ali Daei to become the all-time highest international goalscorer with 111 goals in 180 international matches for Portugal. The Manchester United star scored a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland in the 2022 World Cup European qualifying group game on Wednesday night at the Algarve Stadium in Portugal.
Premier League90min.com

Romelu Lukaku rejects Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Romelu Lukaku has dismissed comparisons between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that Manchester United's new signing is one of the best players of all time. Lukaku went head to head with the superstar in Italy in recent years, opting for a return to Chelsea after helping Inter win the Scudetto last campaign.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Ronaldo, Foden, Camavinga, Neymar, Kessie

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has demanded £500,000 a week to sign a new contract at Anfield. (Sunday Mirror) Aston Villa will look to make a move for Juventus' 23-year-old American midfielder Weston McKennie. (Sun on Sunday) Paris St-Germain spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo about a move from Juventus...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Traore, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Dybala, Lingard, Olmo

Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun) Manchester United still want Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier and will attempt to sign the 30-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Real Madrid announce a surprise addition to their provisional 40-man Champions League squad this season as Andri Gudjohnsen makes the cut... the son of Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eidur

Even casual watchers of the Premier League in the 2000s will be well familiar with Eidur Gudjohnsen, who bagged 78 goals in all competitions for Chelsea and formed a potent partnership with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during his time at Stamford Bridge. Now his son Andri has been selected as part...
Premier LeagueWNMT AM 650

Soccer-Ronaldo return ‘amazing’ for Man Utd, says Maguire

(Reuters) – Manchester United captain Harry Maguire hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club and said the “greatest player to play the game” will have a huge impact at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined the club...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Viewsroom: Scoring Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd

MELBOURNE, Sept 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shareholders cheered the prolific Portuguese striker’s surprise decision to rejoin his former club in England. His three-year stint at Juventus, though, was hardly a clear financial victory. Plus: An $80 bln IPO valuation for electric-truck maker Rivian would be too racy. Breakingviews. Reuters Breakingviews...

Comments / 0

Community Policy