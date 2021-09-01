Cancel
Environment

Severe thunderstorms possible today

By Outer Banks Voice
outerbanksvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere storms possible this afternoon and late tonight thanks to a cold front associated with Ida. Damaging wind gusts and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible. Behind the front, we can expect fall-like temperatures and low humidity. Have multiple ways to receive warning.

