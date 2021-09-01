Severe thunderstorms possible today

From the National Weather Service — Confidence is increasing that we will see fast-moving storms drop northwest to southeast through West Michigan Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may become severe. It will also become windy in the afternoon and evening, and gusts up to 40 mph may lead to a few pockets of power outages even outside of storms. – IF storms become severe, they have a good chance to produce damaging winds – falling trees and power lines – Small risk for large hail, very small risk for tornadoes – Very heavy downpours possible – brief but may cause low visibility, water on roads for PM commute – Fast movement will reduce time people have to react if they wait to see/hear storms approaching – Timing may coincide with when schools are letting out and when children are more likely to be home alone, especially near/northwest of line from Holland-Grand Rapids-Alma (timing/location may change)