As I listened to you talk during Thursday's news briefing about a rationing of care I immediately lost all faith in you as the leader of this great state. First off, denying care to an unvaccinated patient would be against the law, morally and ethically inappropriate. I am deeply troubled by your obtuse thinking that the only preventable condition straining our health care system at this time is COVID-19. Let's add to the list: drug/alcohol addictions, tobacco, heart disease, prescription drug misuse, obesity, and many others too numerous to list. I sure hope you're not implying that all preventable needs for health care may result in the individual not receiving the care necessary to help them.