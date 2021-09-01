Valles is new Saint Michael’s College director of public safety
Stanley Valles, the new director of public safety at Saint Michael’s College since early August, has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement and public safety. Over those 25 years, Valles has been employed by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, New Jersey Transit Police Department, the Livingston Police Department and Essex County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey, and Marlboro College in Vermont. He has held the roles of police officer, detective, community relations officer, school resource officer, corrections counselor, adjunct instructor and director of campus safety.vermontbiz.com
