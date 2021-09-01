Cancel
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Urges Americans To Get Vaccinated In New PSA, Says ‘The Answer To This Disease Is To Get Vaccinated’

Radio NB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the chaotic withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. The Biden administration’s execution of the withdrawal has come under intense scrutiny, with several republicans calling for administration officials and President Biden to resign. Leader McConnell released a new tv ad urging Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19. McConnell explains why he’s urging Americans get inoculated against covid-19.

radionb.com

Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Stop fretting, Democrats. Use your power.

The past few days have provided a vivid example of how the country’s two major parties exercise political power. On the one hand, Democrats hold Congress and the White House, but they’ve hit the brakes on a signature spending package and the extension of still-needed unemployment benefits. On the other, Republicans hold only the Supreme Court, but are closer than ever to fundamentally changing the nation’s abortion laws.
Georgia Statetennesseestar.com

Georgia Democrats Warn Raphael Warnock Is Vulnerable

Members of the Georgia Democratic Party sent out a series of fundraising emails this week warning that U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) could lose reelection next year. “The analysts at CNN have put together a list of which Senate seats they believe are most likely to flip in 2022, and the results are extremely concerning: They’re saying Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock is the MOST vulnerable Democrat up for re-election,” according to one of the Georgia Democratic Party’s emails.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Biden aide sees Manchin open to persuasion on $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON — A senior White House adviser expressed confidence that a key Democratic senator who raised objections to President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending package can eventually be persuaded to give his backing. Sen. Joe Manchin, who last week demanded a “strategic pause” in Biden’s economic agenda, should...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Manchin sees clearly what his party’s progressives don’t or won’t

Sen. Joe Manchin III’s declaration Thursday that he wants his fellow Democrats to take a “strategic pause” in crafting the party’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package does more than derail President Biden’s agenda. It’s an early warning sign for the political troubles Democrats are courting if they ignore his plea and move full speed ahead.
Kentucky Stateleoweekly.com

Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell Stresses COVID-19 Vaccination in New Ad

Is Mitch McConnell actually trying to do the right thing?. We’re not sure we’d go that far, but the U.S. Senator from Kentucky is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, so that’s something. McConnell appears in a new public service announcement about coronavirus vaccination, just as Kentucky experiences a...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Dems' $3.5T budget bill would hook our kids on government handouts, wreck our small businesses

President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are pretending that one of the narrowest governing majorities in the nation's history gives them the mandate to pass unprecedented party-line legislation to fundamentally transform the nation in a socialist direction. Their pending budget reconciliation bill would dramatically expand the size and scope of government at the expense of small businesses and hardworking people.
Pikeville, KY
Fox News

McConnell says Biden impeachment over Afghanistan will not happen

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Wednesday that President Joe Biden would not be impeached over his withdrawal from Afghanistan because both the House and Senate are Democrat-controlled. "The president is not going to be removed from office," McConnell said during an event in Pikeville, Kentucky. "Its a Democratic...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: It’s Bernie vs. Pelosi on reconciliation

A few realities a day after the Supreme Court abortion decision:. 1) Several states are already weighing copycat laws. As our Alice Miranda Ollstein and Josh Gerstein report, top officials in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida announced they’re looking to replicate Texas’ citizen enforcement scheme for their own abortion laws, while lawyers also say blue states may try to adopt a similar structure for getting around the courts on things like guns and Covid-19 precautions. Courts could, however, strike down Texas’ law long before those state legislatures have a chance to attempt those legal gambits.
Congress & Courts
The Independent

‘Isn’t going to be impeachment’: McConnell downplays plan to remove Biden if GOP wins House

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has poured cold water over Republican plans to impeach Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 US troops dead.A small but growing chorus of GOP representatives in Congress has called for the president to be impeached if they win back control of the House in 2022.But Mr McConnell said bluntly it wasn’t going to happen when asked at an event on Wednesday.“Well, look the president is not going to be removed from office... I think the way these behaviours get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box,” he said, according...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Joe Manchin

Late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court quietly gutted Roe v. Wade. At issue was a new Texas law that allows any dipshit to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, and to collect a $10,000 reward for their efforts. An unsigned, five-justice Supreme Court majority looked at the insane clusterfuck we described in the previous sentence and said, ahhhh our hands are tied, allowing it to go into effect while litigation is pursued, and making Texas’ creepy bounty-hunter abortion ban model legislation for every other red state to pursue. This would be an ideal time for Democrats, including the president, to act on their pledge to codify Roe protections into federal law. They will face substantial pressure to do so. But as with voting rights, the numbers just aren’t there. The relevant legislation here—the Women’s Health Protection Act—has 48 Democratic sponsors and co-sponsors in the Senate. The two not on board are Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who are both anti-abortion. Casey could go wobbly in the next 10 seconds, but Joe Manchin seems far less likely to do so. Democrats would still need to eliminate the filibuster to pass it, too, and they won’t. Democrats are also not going to pack the courts, which, again, neither has majority support as policy nor is a policy over which they’d nuke the filibuster. Democrats will, instead, try to pocket the effective elimination of Roe as a potent wedge issue with lucrative fundraising and turnout potential. They’ll say they need more Democrats in Congress to enact the legislative change necessary to push back on the actions of this court. It will be aggravating to hear them say this. But—[ducks for cover]—they’ll basically be right.

