Jonah Goldberg On Biden’s Afghan Withdrawal: ‘I Am Hard Pressed To Think Of A More Deliberately Embarrassing Spectacle In Modern American History’

Radio NB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonah Goldberg, Editor in chief of TheDispatch.com, FNC Contributor and Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal. Jonah Goldberg ripped the execution of the withdrawal saying,. “I am hard pressed to think of a more deliberately embarrassing spectacle in modern...

