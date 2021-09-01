Jonah Goldberg On Biden’s Afghan Withdrawal: ‘I Am Hard Pressed To Think Of A More Deliberately Embarrassing Spectacle In Modern American History’
Jonah Goldberg, Editor in chief of TheDispatch.com, FNC Contributor and Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal. Jonah Goldberg ripped the execution of the withdrawal saying,. “I am hard pressed to think of a more deliberately embarrassing spectacle in modern...radionb.com
Comments / 0