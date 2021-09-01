Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Don't let Big Tech squash local news

By Wisconsin State Journal editorial board
Chippewa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the news industry struggles, so does our democracy. One congressman from Wisconsin is in a powerful position to help turn things around. U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should press his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee and a key subcommittee to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. This bipartisan proposal would force big technology companies to fairly compensate local publishers for their content.

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Local News#Tech Companies#House#Republicans#The Wisconsin Senate#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TechnologyBismarck Tribune

Speaking out: Tech reform should put consumers first

Ideas aren’t bound by national boundaries. Earlier this week, the South Korean parliament passed a law that would allow mobile app developers to choose their own payment platforms. This would allow them to avoid the usual 15% or 30% cut taken by Apple or Google from sales on their app stores.
InternetThe Verge

Facebook is expanding its plans to put less politics in the News Feed

Facebook is expanding an experiment in reducing political content in the News Feed. In an update to a February blog post, the company says it’s seen “positive results” in reducing this content for some users in a handful of countries. Now, it’s expanding a test of the strategy to Costa Rica, Sweden, Spain, and Ireland.
Economymakeuseof.com

What Is Big Tech and Why Is the Government Trying to Break It Up?

Big Tech has changed the world by spurring technological progress. However, some government leaders don’t have a positive view of these companies and want to break them up. But if Big Tech is pushing the world forwards, why are governments so keen to curtail the power of these enormous tech outfits?
Politicswgbh.org

What Local News Outlets Can Do To Overcome Suspicion On The Right

Recently I had a conversation with a hyperlocal news editor who wanted to talk through a dilemma. Her website, which covers such matters as town boards, schools, housing, public health and charity events, is resolutely nonpartisan. From the beginning, her goal has been to bring together people from varied backgrounds and with different political beliefs. Yet her sense was that most of her readers, like her, were liberal. What could she do to reach out to conservatives?
UberPosted by
Axios

New PR ploy

The head of a prominent centrist advocacy group quietly seeded a news outlet that provides a steady stream of positive coverage for her organization and its board members' lobbying clients, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The fragmentation of digital media means virtually anyone can be a publisher. When public...
Lawtennesseestar.com

DOJ Prepares Second Antitrust Suit Against Google over Digital Ads

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is readying an antitrust lawsuit against Google over its digital advertising practices, a source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The lawsuit will be based on the ongoing DOJ investigation into allegations Google illegally maintains a monopoly in the digital advertising market, and could be filed as soon as December, the source told Bloomberg. Though the decision to file the complaint has yet to be finalized, the suit would be the DOJ’s second antitrust challenge against Google, following an October lawsuit which took aim at Google’s search business.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Tech Giants Are Rushing to Develop Their Own Chips – Here's Why

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Tesla and Baidu are all shunning established chip firms and bringing certain aspects of chip development in-house, according to company announcements and media reports. At this stage, none of the tech giants are looking to do all the chip development themselves. Setting up an advanced chip factory,...
Internettheohiostar.com

Facebook’s WhatsApp Hit with $265 Million Fine for Violating Personal Data Laws

European Union regulators imposed a $265 million fine on Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp on Thursday for failing to adequately inform consumers what it did with their data. The fine, issued by the Data Protection Commission (DPC), related to WhatsApp’s failure to provide consumers with certain information about how it shared...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Federal government using social-media giants to censor Americans

Ask questions or post content about COVID-19 that runs counter to the Biden administration’s narrative and find yourself censored on social media. That’s precisely what data analyst and digital strategist Justin Hart says happened to him. And so last week the Liberty Justice Center, a public-interest law firm, filed a suit on his behalf in California against Facebook, Twitter, President Joe Biden and United States Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for violating his First Amendment right to free speech.
TechnologyNeowin

Black men identified as "Primates" by Facebook's not so intelligent AI

Face recognition nowadays on various social media, among other places online, is driven by specialist face recognition AI. While AI is generally thought to be getting intelligent over time, sometimes, there can be major mishaps too. In the latest such case, as spotted by The New York Times, the Facebook AI recently identified black men in a Daily Mail Facebook video from June 2020 as "Primates".
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy