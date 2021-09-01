Don't let Big Tech squash local news
When the news industry struggles, so does our democracy. One congressman from Wisconsin is in a powerful position to help turn things around. U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should press his colleagues on the House Judiciary Committee and a key subcommittee to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. This bipartisan proposal would force big technology companies to fairly compensate local publishers for their content.chippewa.com
