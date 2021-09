The world of cinema has been rocked by the pandemic for the last 17 months, changing the way we watch movies, and one particular experience that has been missed the most during this time has been the opportunity to watch a good horror film in a packed theater. The energy and atmosphere that the genre can muster is unique and special, and bathing in its palpable effects is one of the true pleasures of the medium. And while we are obviously not back to normal yet, audiences clearly wanted a taste of that feeling this past weekend, as Nia DaCosta’s Candyman has arrived and has claimed the title of number one movie in North America after its first three days.