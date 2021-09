Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United on Friday capped a transfer window that has made fans quickly forget the disappointment on the field, and uprising off it, that ended last season. Just four months ago supporters stormed the Old Trafford pitch in protest at the club's owners for their part in the failed European Super League project and a perceived lack of investment in the club, forcing the postponement of a Premier League clash with Liverpool. In response, the Glazer family have sanctioned a transfer spend of nearly £150 million ($206 million) with Ronaldo joining his former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. That investment has ramped up the pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver the club's first Premier League title since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.