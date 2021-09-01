Cancel
viNGN‐RFP-2021-031

By Lara Halliday
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

ViNGN‐RFP-2021-031 _______________________________________. Bidders may pick up a hard copy of the RFP package containing specifications and other requirements relating to this solicitation at viNGN, No 3 King Cross Street, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00820, or at viNGN, 9015 Havensight Mall, Suite 7, St. Thomas, U.S. V irgin Islands 00802, and may also request the solicitation by e‐mail or access the RFP electronically from the viNGN website (Opportunities: RFP/Solicitations) at https://vingn.com/solicitation/. The deadline for submitting questions and clarifying inquiries is September 08, 2021. Proposals will be accepted until September 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. AST.

