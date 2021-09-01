Cancel
A trade for Watson? Dolphins coach says Tua is his QB

By ALAIN POUPART - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores publicly expressed his support for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday, which may or may not tamp down speculation about the team's interest in Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa will be the Week 1 starter against the New England Patriots on...

