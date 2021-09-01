A&M officials pleased with low COVID-19 positivity rate
The COVID-19 positivity rate from the Texas A&M community looks fine so far to Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman, but he noted that a lot could still change. The university is requiring all students, faculty and staff to participate in a mandatory COVID-19 testing program regardless of vaccination status. Everyone must be tested between Aug. 23 and Sept. 10 at one of A&M’s several testing locations on campus. The university’s COVID-19 dashboard says that in the week before classes started there were 28,794 tests, with 791 of those coming back positive leading to a 2.7% positivity rate.myaggienation.com
