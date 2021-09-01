Cancel
Public Safety

Ahmaud Arbery alleged killers set for trial

By Roz Edward
Atlanta Daily World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhmaud Arbery’s alleged killers set for trial on Oct. 18. The three men charged with the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery will go on trial in Georgia on Oct. 18, 2021. The trio of alleged killers; Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. have also been charged with federal hate crimes and are scheduled to begin trial in federal court in February 2022. A Georgia judge ruled earlier today that prosecutors would not be allowed to introduce prior acts to demean Arbery’s reputation.

