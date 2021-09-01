Ahmaud Arbery alleged killers set for trial

After nearly two years of court hearings and delays, Corbin Redman, initially charged with murder in the shooting death of his 11-year-old sister, has been sentenced. 29th Circuit Court Judge Shannon Schlegel had previously determined Redman, who is 17 now but was 15 at the time of the crime, would not be sentenced as an adult after he admitted to accidentally shooting is his sister Addison at the family’s Arcada Township home on Aug. 20, 2019, and later pleading guilty to the lesser charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing death.