It’s only after watching the informative visual for “Big Energy” by Pachy García—aka Pachyman, “Puerto Rico’s emergent champion of rub-a-dub-style”—that you instantly develop an inside-baseball type of love for his The Return of… Pachyman project. You can’t help but think about him running around his LA basement studio, 333 House, on each track, playing everything—bass, drums, piano, congas—layering it on top of each other, working it out like a lil madman on that reel-to-reel tape machine. Knob-twisting to the Gods like all get out on the effects board until he hits dub-wise perfection.