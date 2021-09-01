Cancel
Linden, MI

Veteran/First Responder event connects vets to resources

By Tri-County Times
Tri-County Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article Linden — Despite the heat, the Veterans and First Responders Recreation Day in Linden on Aug. 28 was well attended.  The event was organized by U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee and the city of Linden to give information about the benefits of recreation to veterans and first responders. These two groups of people are more likely to experience post-traumatic stress disorder compared to the general population, according to a study conducted by physicians at McLean Hospital.

