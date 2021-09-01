Shortage of bus drivers creating difficulties for Trenton R-9 School District

Trenton R-9 Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels reports the school district and Apple Bus Company are experiencing difficulty providing drivers for all bus routes. The difficultly is due to multiple factors, the most prominent of which is an area-wide driver shortage for public school transportation. Ockenfels asks patrons to bear with the district and bus company as they use the resources they have to get students to and from school. There may be a combining of routes and bus times running a few minutes behind until they get back a full roster of drivers. The school district and bus company appreciate cooperation as they navigate through the first few weeks of school.