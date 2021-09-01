Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

By following his family’s example, UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio dragged his dreams into the daylight

By Mike Vorel The Seattle Times
Wenatchee World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdefuan Ulofoshio used to sleep with a football under his arm. Then he willed his dreams into the daylight. But not before his family did so first. In 1984, Steve Ulofoshio — Edefuan’s father — immigrated from a war-torn Nigeria to Alaska to build a better life. He earned an accounting degree from the University of Alaska-Anchorage while driving a taxi to pay tuition. Eventually, he launched “Consumer Care Network” — a company that provides in-home care for the elderly and people with disabilities — while establishing a successful real estate business as well.

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Football#College Football Playoff#Oregon State#University Of Alaska#Uw#Times#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

The UW Huskies helped save Ryan Leaf’s life. By sharing his story, the former WSU QB is returning the favor.

On Aug. 16, the Washington Huskies helped save Ryan Leaf’s life. In return, he told a story. Of course, many of you already know it by now. In 1998, Leaf — a statuesque 6-foot-5 quarterback from Washington State — was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the second overall pick in the NFL draft. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, a first-team All-American and the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year.
NFLuwdawgpound.com

Friday Dots: Edefuan Ulofoshio’s story of risk and triumph

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
College SportsWenatchee World

The return game

Oh, how we’ve missed you — you, the college football fan; the purple-clad, passionate, sailgating obsessive; the smiling, swearing, throat-straining face a cardboard cutout could never replace; the optimist; the alum; the beer-drinking boo-bird and the backseat referee; the grill-master, selflessly disseminating sausages and asking only for empty plates; the kid in the hand-me-down Husky jersey, who lives and dies with each drive, but always has hope.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

WATCH: Cortez Andrews on returning home, his role at linebacker

TALLAHASSEE — Linebacker Cortez Andrews transferred to Florida State as a walk-on this past offseason, after departing Maryland. On Tuesday, the former Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby product spoke about coming home, getting to work alongside his long-time friend Amari Gainer, learning under the tutelage of linebackers coach Chris Marve, and more. The complete video interview is below:
Sportswildcatstrong.com

Perseverance guides Lee to fulfill his dream

His is a dream fulfilled, and he’s about to enter Year 3 as a varsity contributor. “It’s unreal,” Lee said two weeks ago while discussing how fast it’s all gone by, between his days as a Wildcats admirer to preparing for his senior season in the blue front, white back.
College Sports406mtsports.com

College football world reacts as Griz shock No. 20 Washington

BOZEMAN — It didn't take long for the Twitter-verse to react to Montana's stunning 13-7 victory over FBS No. 20 Washington in Seattle. The Griz entered the game as 22.5-point underdogs coming for a $675,000 payday. Instead they left with a historic win over a team expected to contend for the Pac-12 title.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Some Oregon State bright spots on a disappointing night, back to drawing board on QB: 9 takeaways from Beavers’ loss at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Taking a deeper dive into Oregon State’s 30-21 loss at Purdue with nine takeaways:. Oregon State lost an opportunity to start the season 3-0 by sweeping its non-conference schedule. But the season? Not by a long shot. I have repeatedly said in OregonLive posts over the past month that the goal is at least a 2-1 record heading into Pac-12 play. That is managable with upcoming home games against Hawaii and Idaho. Do that, and suddenly a 4-2 record midway through the season is possible. Is anyone scared of Washington (Oct. 2) and Washington State (Oct. 9)? I wasn’t convinced OSU would beat Purdue, and in fact picked the Boilermakers to win during the week. Until a Smith team proves it can play well and win after a nine-month break, I’m skeptical. But one of Smith’s strengths during his Oregon State tenure is improving the team over the course of a season. I have little doubt the Beavers will show significant improvement next Saturday after the coaches and players have dissected the Purdue video.
Memphis, TNdailymemphian.com

Memphis linebacker’s faith has restored his joy on the field

The fifth-year linebacker’s walk with God has turned him into a better player and teammate. Frank Bonner originally is from Indiana but comes to Memphis by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He spent the past two years writing for the Tulsa World covering Oklahoma State University athletics. He credits his early writing experience to his days as a high school sports reporter for the Republic Newspaper in Columbus, Indiana, and various internships, including at the NCAA and USA Basketball. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University and his Master’s degree in Sports Journalism from IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Pasadena, CAuscannenbergmedia.com

‘It’s a dream come true’: Bullock shines in freshman debut for his dream school

Calen Bullock was doing something on Wednesday that a lot of his fellow freshmen at USC could relate to. But immediately following that class, Bullock learned he’d be doing something that weekend that none of his peers could relate to. In fact — though he didn’t know this factoid in the moment — he’d be doing something that no (true) freshman who’s graced the University Park Campus since Su’a Cravens in 2013 could relate to.
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Purdue 30, Oregon State 21: In Tweets

Last night was an immense amount of fun. Finally, we got to go to a near sold out home sporting event and enjoy being part of the crowd. The night game atmosphere, the band, etc. It was just great to experience college football in person again. I spent the first half up in the media center behind the glass and the crowd roar permitted through it before the game. In the second half I was down in Shively and it was great to be a fan in person again too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy