By following his family’s example, UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio dragged his dreams into the daylight

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Taking a deeper dive into Oregon State’s 30-21 loss at Purdue with nine takeaways:. Oregon State lost an opportunity to start the season 3-0 by sweeping its non-conference schedule. But the season? Not by a long shot. I have repeatedly said in OregonLive posts over the past month that the goal is at least a 2-1 record heading into Pac-12 play. That is managable with upcoming home games against Hawaii and Idaho. Do that, and suddenly a 4-2 record midway through the season is possible. Is anyone scared of Washington (Oct. 2) and Washington State (Oct. 9)? I wasn’t convinced OSU would beat Purdue, and in fact picked the Boilermakers to win during the week. Until a Smith team proves it can play well and win after a nine-month break, I’m skeptical. But one of Smith’s strengths during his Oregon State tenure is improving the team over the course of a season. I have little doubt the Beavers will show significant improvement next Saturday after the coaches and players have dissected the Purdue video.