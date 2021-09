Copper stocks have grown in popularity a lot in the last year and a half. Copper companies in general engage in exploration, extracting, and production of the metal. Some just think of pennies when copper is mentioned, but it is much more than this. This metal is also the third most used metal in the world. Copper stocks usually trade based on the performance of the Global X Copper Miners ETF. The COPX ETF has provided a massive return in the last year for investors of the metal.