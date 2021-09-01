Stealing home

The most exciting play You got a beat up glove, a homemade bat And a brand new pair of shoes You know I think it’s time to give this game a ride Just to hit the ball an’ touch ‘em all a moment in the sun It’s-a gone and you can tell that one goodbye A few weeks ago, my wife and I were watching a Northwoods League game, a collegiate summer league in the upper Midwest. In the fourth inning, I noticed the runner on third break for home. I tapped my wife on the leg and said, “look, look, look!” the pitch beat the runner to the plate and the catcher tagged him out, but it was easily the most exciting play I’ve seen all summer, at any level of baseball. When I was younger and still playing ball, I was never much of a hitter. I had absolutely no power. I was an average fielder. But my one strength was baserunning. Even though I was never the fastest guy on our team, I could always steal bases. If I were lucky enough to get a hit, almost always a single, a walk or hit by a pitch, I’d invariably.