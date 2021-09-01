LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I had a chance to read (Mr. McCombs’) article concerning the rally organized by Republicans that believe the South Carolina vote in 2020 was somehow plagued with errors. (He) quickly asserted that this was erroneous by citing AP & USA Today reporting, both well known talking heads for the liberal press. My guess is (he is) afraid of evidence that might support Seth Keshel’s claims. (His) article then reports the fact that Trump easily won in S.C. in an attempt to show that any audit would be fruitless, but Seth knows his numerical numbers and past tendencies in (S.C.) indicate obvious irregularities.yourislandnews.com
