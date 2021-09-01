Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 5 days ago

I had a chance to read (Mr. McCombs’) article concerning the rally organized by Republicans that believe the South Carolina vote in 2020 was somehow plagued with errors. (He) quickly asserted that this was erroneous by citing AP & USA Today reporting, both well known talking heads for the liberal press. My guess is (he is) afraid of evidence that might support Seth Keshel’s claims. (His) article then reports the fact that Trump easily won in S.C. in an attempt to show that any audit would be fruitless, but Seth knows his numerical numbers and past tendencies in (S.C.) indicate obvious irregularities.

yourislandnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Election Fraud#Talking Heads#Republicans#Ap Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
EducationDaily Camera

Editorial: It has come to this: Biden must protect kids from their own state politicians

In an ironic twist on the old Republican claim to be the protectors of “local control” in schools, Republican politicians across America are trying to prohibit school districts from mandating that students mask up against the coronavirus. And who is rising to protect the right of local districts to make that decision for themselves? None other than the Biden administration.
ElectionsPosted by
WFAE

Texas Republicans Send Restrictive Voting Bill To Gov. Abbott's Desk

Texas Republicans have passed a new restrictive voting measure, sending the legislation to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. The passage of SB 1 on Tuesday comes in the second special session called by Abbott, following historic efforts by House Democrats to deny Republicans a quorum and block the changes. The Texas...
ElectionsBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Voting bill has passed, but voters still have the final word in elections

The elections bill that Texas didn’t need to solve a problem that mostly doesn’t exist has become law, and frustrated Texas Democrats are wondering what their next step should be. They have several options, but in one sense they should focus on the exact same thing that Republicans will in the next election: giving people reasons to vote for their candidates.
Electionsfox44news.com

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas Legislature has signed off on a sweeping GOP rewrite of election laws after months of protests by Democrats. The nearly 75-page bill that won final approval Tuesday in both the House and Senate would ban 24-hour polling locations and empowers partisan poll watchers. It also would make it a crime for elections officials to send mail-in ballot applications to voters who don’t ask for one.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Holder encourages Democrats to protest in the streets, get arrested for voting rights

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to protest in favor of voting rights by taking to the streets and getting arrested. "Power cedes nothing without a demand," Holder told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices. If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process."
ElectionsDaily Record

Letter: We need truth about voting limitations from our elected officials

It is time to end the big lies in politics. We all know about The Big Lie of the Trump victory on the national level. But, here in Ohio, we are telling a big lie of our own. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reports that in the 2020 election, there were 13 cases of non-citizens attempting to vote among the 5.8 million votes cast. That is a fraud rate of 0.00000224%.
Presidential Electionfederalwaymirror.com

Editorial: Baseless claims of fraud threaten voter confidence

“I could talk about the 2020 election for the rest of my life — and probably will,” Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said last week in a telephone interview. Even with the 2021 general election now just a couple of months away, Wyman and other election officials in the state are still having to defend the 2020 election and its legitimacy against baseless allegations of fraud and irregularities, mostly by supporters of former President Donald Trump who have never accepted the outcome of the presidential election.
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Voter ID has strong support [letter]

Members of Congress have ID cards. Many are Democrats. But many congressional Democrats resist requiring voter ID, even though U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., recently cited a Texas Public Policy Foundation/Rasmussen poll indicating that, in Texas, 72% of Democrats, 75% of African Americans and 81% of Hispanics support requiring voters to show a valid ID before voting.
Electionsdeseret.com

Texas passes a major voting bill after Democrats cause controversy

Texas lawmakers took their next step toward passing a restrictive voting bill as the Texas House passed the bill despite efforts from Texas Democrats to stall it. The bill passed the Texas House 79-37. Lawmakers voted mostly along party lines. Texas Democrats have been working to stop the passage of...
ElectionsThe New Yorker

New Law Requires Texans to Have Counselling Before Being Allowed to Vote

AUSTIN (The Borowitz Report)—Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a bill requiring all Texans to submit to counselling before being allowed to vote. The law mandates a counselling session and a twenty-four-hour waiting period before a voter is permitted to cast a ballot, Abbott explained. “Many people who think...
Texas StateFox News

Texas Abortion Law In The National Spotlight

Texas has passed what is being considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, banning abortions after six weeks into pregnancy which health care providers have estimated could affect around 85 percent of the abortions carried out in the state of Texas. Before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to refuse to block this law. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to break down exactly what this bill does, why the Supreme Court refused to block the law but did not rule on its constitutionality, and how this law deputizes private citizens to enforce the law via lawsuits against anyone who aids and abets an abortion. Bussey also explains how Roe v. Wade could be struck down by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and what to expect nationally on abortion law in the near and distant future.
Georgia StatePosted by
WABE

Georgia Lieutenant Governor Declares Independence From Trump

Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor is declaring independence from Donald Trump in a new book and urging other members of the GOP to follow. Geoff Duncan has been a target of heavy criticism from the former president and many other Republicans for his outspoken criticism of Trump’s efforts to overturn his presidential election loss. In a new book, “GOP 2.0,” he lays out his vision for a different future of the Republican Party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy