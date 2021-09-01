FAMILY FUN DAY

The change of schedule — going from five days to four — didn’t put a damper on the 149th annual McLeod County Fair. It was business as usual as thousands flooded through the gates for good food, plenty of fun and fellowship with friends both near and dear. Whether you attended for the exhibits, 4-H and open animal judging, the Midway or food on a stick, there were plenty of opportunities for one and all. Live music drew a crowd to the Pavilion and Corporate Tent. Saturday it was tough to find a seat for an afternoon of live music with Josie Sanken and Tony Cuchetti. Sunday saw a sold-out crowd at the Xtreme Demo Derby in the Grandstand. Meanwhile plenty of folks showed up for the toe tappin’ old-time and polka music of the New Ulm Wendinger Band. Extra chairs were brought out for the overflow crowd for the evening’s headliner — the ever-popular Whitesidewalls. The threat of rain didn’t diminish attendance or the enthusiasm of the crowd for the Midwest’s favorite early rock ‘n’ roll band. It was a first-class finish for this longtime McLeod County tradition. — Kay Johnson.