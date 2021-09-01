Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort County, SC

Extra Mile Club receives $10,000 grant

By newsbyte
yourislandnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Extra Mile Club of the Lowcountry (EMC) has received a $10,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to expand the organization’s Educational Equity Program. “Over 100 youth ages 6 to 12 living in Northern Beaufort County will benefit from the Truist Foundation grant,” EMC Executive Director Gaynelle J. Dantzler said in a release. “The EMC realizes educational equity starts with addressing the psychological toll of social isolation and understands social interaction is essential for child development, especially for at-risk youth.”

yourislandnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Society
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Emc#Charity#The Extra Mile Club#Lowcountry#Emc#The Truist Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Politicseastidahonews.com

Roberts Elementary receives library grant

The following is a news release from Roberts Elementary. The Roberts Elementary Library was awarded a grant of $14,900 in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The Roberts Elementary Library plans to use...
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Announces Second Application Window for Schools and Libraries

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that requests for $5.137 billion in funding to support 9.1 million connected devices and 5.4 million broadband connections were received during the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program’s initial filing window.  The window, which closed August 13, 2021, attracted applicants from all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, […] The post Emergency Broadband Benefits Program Announces Second Application Window for Schools and Libraries appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Advocacytribuneledgernews.com

Love Columbia goes the extra mile to provide transitional housing

A life turned around is how Shannon Anderson describes the impact of Love Columbia's Extra Mile program. The not-for-profit organization previously was Love Inc. "I moved to Columbia about a year-and-a-half ago," Anderson said. "The day before I started a new job, my housing arrangement fell through." She was moving...
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Challenger learning center receives grant

BANGOR — The Challenger Learning Center of Maine kicked off their school year with a donation from Bangor Savings Bank Thursday. The Challenger’s Executive Director Kirsten Hibbard said the $2,500 donation will help fund scholarships for schools and youth organizations to attend Challenger Learning Center STEM programs. Hibbard said The...
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Hope For Homeless receives significant grants

BANGOR — One local organization has received significant grants from The City of Bangor and Poland Springs to help the community’s homeless population. Hope For Homeless, a Bangor-based organization, collects and distributes groceries to local homeless shelters in the area and its goal is to feed one of the area’s most vulnerable populations.
Kanawha County, WVwymt.com

Food pantry receives $10,000 donation from commissioners

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A food pantry that has helped to make life a little easier in an area hard hit by an economic downturn received a big donation Thursday. The Riverside High School Food Pantry has been helping families for years. In observance of Hunger Action Month, Kanawha County commissioners donated $10,000.
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Park district receives $200K grant

The City of Camarillo will give more than $200,000 in onetime state grant money to the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District. The City Council voted Aug. 25 to transfer the Proposition 68 money to the park district because the city doesn’t have any park projects that met requirements for the bond money.
Williamsburg, PAmcheraldonline.com

Library Receives Donation from Lions Club

Members of the Williamsburg Lions Club presenting a $1,000 check in memorial of member Brian Showalter to the Williamsburg Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The funds will be put toward large print books and downloadable audiobooks through the Blair County Library System.
Charleston, ILdailyeasternnews.com

Booth receives $50K grant for programs

Booth Library received a grant in August for $50,000 from the Office of Broadband Regional Engagement for Adoption + Digital Equity (READY) program in order to develop digital literacy programs for surrounding communities. During the spring semester of 2021, at some of Eastern’s staff at Booth Library Zach Newell as...
Advocacyyourvalley.net

Chandler: Northwest Valley Connect needs kind, helpful volunteer drivers

Northwest Valley Connect officials are looking for people who can give four hours per week of their time to drive neighbors to the doctor or shopping. Volunteers can join the cadre of others as a team of drivers in the northwest Valley. A friendly neighbor who will help those most frail are critical in helping NVC serve the Northwest Valley communities.
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Vineyard receives vulnerability preparedness grants

Martha’s Vineyard and Gosnold received $173,843 Tuesday in order to complete phase two of a comprehensive climate action plan for the Dukes County communities. The money is the latest installment of grant funds from the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which seeks to provide communities with funding and technical support to identify climate hazards, develop strategies to improve resilience, and implement priority actions to adapt to climate change.
Moultrie, GAMoultrie Observer

R.B. Wright receives STEM grant

MOULTRIE, Ga. — R.B. Wright Elementary School was recently awarded the Innovative & STEM Education Mini-Grant provided through the Georgia Chamber Foundation. The total awarded to R.B. Wright was $5,000 with the intent to increase STEM career awareness within the community and purchase STEM laboratory equipment. R.B. Wright elected to participate in the grant with the Georgia Chamber Foundation to extend STEM outdoor learning areas and make ready areas for students to investigate through discovery.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

WCC receives major cybersecurity grant

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom Community College has received a major grant from the National Science Foundation. $7.5 million will be used to upgrade the school’s National Cybersecurity Training and Education Center. WCC President Dr. Kathi Hiyane-Brown said that the grant will help boost connections to government and industry leaders. The...
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Boys & Girls Club receives collection of school items

A joint effort of East Tennessee Nissan and Stepping Out Ministries resulted in a donation of a truckload of school items to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Morristown Monday afternoon. Representatives from both organizations were at the Boys and Girls Club to hand out the supplies. Stavros...
Savannah, GAsavannahbusinessjournal.com

Sept. 1 - Horizons Savannah Receives $10,000 Grant from Truist Foundation

September 1, 2021 - Horizons Savannah was awarded a $10,000 grant from Truist Foundation to help continue their work done through Horizons at Savannah Country Day School. "Funding from the Truist Foundation enabled us to provide much-needed in-person programming to students this summer," said Christy Edwards, executive director of Horizons Savannah. "With their support, we were able to staff each of our sites with a full-time nurse to assist with COVID precautions that created a safe environment for our students and faculty so they could focus on teaching, learning and reconnecting with peers after so much virtual learning."
PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

Grant program to provide $270,000 for youth vocational training in Pennsylvania county

(The Center Square) – Students in Pennsylvania's Dauphin County are getting some new opportunities for vocational training thanks to a grant from the state. Carol Kilko, Deputy Secretary for Business Financing and Workforce Development, from the Department of Community and Economic Development in partnership with Evolve Youth Trades Academy, Home Builders Association of Metro Harrisburg, and local students announced new funding for youth pre-apprenticeships in Dauphin County.
AdvocacySignalsAZ

Laughlin Chamber Needs Your 2021 Community Achievement Award Nominations

The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations to recognize individuals and businesses in the community who have made an impact. Whenever you experience a good deed, extraordinary work, passionate volunteerism, and/or a regionally committed business, take a minute to nominate online at laughlinchamber.com/caa or by grabbing a nomination form for your Laughlin Chamber office at 1585 S. Casino Drive.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Medical ministry clinic receives grant

Surry Medical Ministries Clinic recently received word it has been awarded a $49,992 grant from the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to expand healthcare to underserved communities. The two organizations awarded grants to five of the 70 free...

Comments / 0

Community Policy