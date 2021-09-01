Extra Mile Club receives $10,000 grant

September 1, 2021 - Horizons Savannah was awarded a $10,000 grant from Truist Foundation to help continue their work done through Horizons at Savannah Country Day School. "Funding from the Truist Foundation enabled us to provide much-needed in-person programming to students this summer," said Christy Edwards, executive director of Horizons Savannah. "With their support, we were able to staff each of our sites with a full-time nurse to assist with COVID precautions that created a safe environment for our students and faculty so they could focus on teaching, learning and reconnecting with peers after so much virtual learning."