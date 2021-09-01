Extra Mile Club receives $10,000 grant
The Extra Mile Club of the Lowcountry (EMC) has received a $10,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to expand the organization’s Educational Equity Program. “Over 100 youth ages 6 to 12 living in Northern Beaufort County will benefit from the Truist Foundation grant,” EMC Executive Director Gaynelle J. Dantzler said in a release. “The EMC realizes educational equity starts with addressing the psychological toll of social isolation and understands social interaction is essential for child development, especially for at-risk youth.”yourislandnews.com
