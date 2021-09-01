Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule released, will be available in VR

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Game Show 2021 (TGS 2021) kicks off at the end of September, and we’ve got a tentative schedule for the event below. The schedule was released at the same time organisers confirmed a VR version of the event will be offered for those with selected VR headsets. “See...

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Game Show#Japan Game Awards#Vr#Konami#Capcom Online#Tgs Official Program#Sega Atlus#Lilith Games Warpath#Dmm Games#Japan Electronics College#Wright Flyer Studios#Stevivor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Xbox Showcase Planned for Tokyo Game Show 2021

Other studios include Capcom, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Konami. The schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2021 was revealed and there are a fair number of panels and showcases planned to begin on September 30th. One of those showcases is for none other than Xbox who promises to share "some exclusive news and content."
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for September 2021 Revealed

Microsoft has revealed Games With Gold's free games for September 2021 that all Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X will get next month. Like previous months, September's lineup includes four games, and in this case, two of these games are Xbox One games while the other two are Xbox 360 games. While PlayStation Plus has been offering PS5 games since the release of the console, Microsoft continues to limit Games With Gold to Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. When this will change, remains to be seen.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Windjammers 2 heading to PS4 and PlayStation 5, beta tomorrow

Dotemu has announced that Windjammers 2 will not only be heading to PS4 and PlayStation 5 when it launches, but will also get a multiplayer beta from tomorrow. The disc-throwing follow-up was already heading to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year, but will now also launch on Sony consoles. Two players face off trying to shoot a frisbee into the opponent’s goal using an array of fighting-game style moves.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Tales of Arise demo coming to PlayStation and Xbox next week

Ahead of Tales of Arise launching in September, Bandai Namco has announced that the game will be getting a demo on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. We’ve known for a while that the latest entry in Bandai Namco’s well-loved RPG series would be coming to new-gen and last-gen (the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game were announced earlier this year), but now we know we’re going to get to try them even sooner.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Xbox Announces Digital Live Stream and FanFest Event for Gamescom

Gamescom is one of the largest global gaming shows and this year should be no different. Despite being entirely virtual, the festivities are scheduled to kick-off when Opening Night Live premieres on August 25 at 11:00am PT/7pm BST/8:00pm CEST (hosted by Geoff Keighley). Leading into the main event however, will...
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox to present at Tokyo Game Show 2021 later this month

Xbox will once again have a presence at the Japan-based Tokyo Game Show expo with an official 50 minute presentation set for the event’s first day on September 30th. The Xbox presentation begins at 6 PM (Japan Standard Time/UTC+9) and will likely be broadcast online for international audiences much like last year’s.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Windjammers 2 open beta now free for PS4 and PS5

Windjammers 2 is having an all-you-can-yeet open beta and everyone with a PlayStation 4 or PS5 is invited. The game has also been officially confirmed for both platforms. Dotemu will release Windjammers 2 into the wild later this year but for now, you can enjoy the open beta for free even without a PlayStation Plus subscription. The beta will go on until August 22.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Upcoming Xbox Series X games 2021 and beyond

Now that the dust has had time to settle on the new generation of consoles, many fans are looking ahead to the future and keeping their eyes firmly on upcoming Xbox Series X games for this year and the next. It’s hardly surprising fans are looking forward when the future...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

MechWarrior 5 VR Mod Nearing Release

A MechWarrior 5 VR mod is nearing release. Developer KITT has been leading the work on the mod, which brings the full experience into headsets. Work is based off of code developer Piranha Games itself released for modders (including adding in base Unreal Engine 4 VR code upon request). Check out some early gameplay from streamer ragesaqvr here.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to Steam next month (Video)

Microsoft has announced that Minecraft Dungeons is coming to steam next month. the Ultimate Edition and bonus content will be available on Steam on the 22nd of September. The game will retail for $19.99 on Steam for the standard edition, if you want the Ultimate Edition with all six DLC’s it is going to cost $39.99.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Tokyo Game Show Event Announced, Will Have "Exclusive News"

Microsoft will host a showcase at Tokyo Game Show later this month, and the company is promising some "exclusive news." VGC noticed that the Tokyo Game Show website shows that Microsoft will have a 50-minute Xbox showcase on September 30. The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2021, as it's called,...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Park Beyond From Tropico 6 Devs Announced and Coming Next Year

Bandai Namco announced a new title - Park Beyond - which will enable us to build the theme park of our dreams. The game is expected to hit the market next year. During gamescom 2021, Bandai Namco announced a new title - Park Beyond. As for now, only a short trailer was presented, from which it's difficult to deduce what exactly the title will be. It is certain, however, that the game will enable us to build our own amusement park. The game will debut next year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and is developed by Limbic Entertainment.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite will feature a special edition of Xbox Series X and a themed controller

Halo Infinite has unveiled its latest releases during Gamescom Opening Night Live, the event hosted by Geoff Keighley. In addition to showing a new trailer, the North American company has announced a limited edition Xbox Series X console inspired by the saga starring the Master Chief. As if that weren’t enough, those from Redmond have also uncovered a special themed controller (Elite Wireless Controller Series 2) and the game’s release date, November 8.
Video GamesGamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy