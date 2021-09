Like with all viral illnesses, children of all ages can become ill with Covid-19. But most kids who are infected typically don’t become as sick as adults and some might not show any symptoms at all. This is true even for new delta variant where many children are coming down with it because of its higher infectivity. It is true that some children are experiencing more complications than they have with the previous strains, but on average, still faring better overall than adults. Most are still relatively stable with it and stand a high chance of surviving it. There are obviously always going to be exceptions as is evidenced by the growing number of children having to be hospitalized.