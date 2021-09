“Dictator” is a word both Democrats vying for governor in Florida have used lately to describe the man they want to replace in 2022: Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis’ unabashed, unwavering approach to the pandemic has become the focal point of the campaigns of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in the weeks since Florida once again became the epicenter for the country’s coronavirus outbreaks. Fried recently accused DeSantis of catering to the “radical right” with his less restrictive pandemic policies. Crist called for “common sense” in a new campaign ad taking aim at DeSantis over masks.