Amarillo Ranks Second in State for Alcohol-Impaired Crashes

Officials are urging caution for drivers this Labor Day weekend, noting that Amarillo ranks second in Texas for alcohol-impaired crashes. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo ranks second in Texas among cities based on the most fatality and serious injury-related crashes, per 10,000 population over a three-year period. TxDOT says in 2020 alone, there were 414 DWI-alcohol related crashes in the Amarillo District, resulting in 17 fatalities and 46 serious injuries. 225 of those crashes were recorded in the city of Amarillo alone.