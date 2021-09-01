Cancel
Trenton, NJ

Murphy Administration Expands Naloxone Distribution, Launches Overdose Data Dashboard

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Aug. 31 announced that his administration has marked a milestone in implementing harm reduction initiatives to combat the state’s opioid crisis. According to a release issued by Murphy's office, the New Jersey Department of Health signed two standing orders to drastically expand access to naloxone, the lifesaving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, which will more easily enable all licensed pharmacists to dispense any form of an opioid antidote to any individual or entity without an individual prescription and allow for the distribution of naloxone by other entities, like emergency medical technicians, after they leave the scene of an overdose.

